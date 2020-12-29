windsroad:

I agree that tumblr is objectively the best social media right now but we CANNOT let this go to our heads. If we act like this site is anything more than trash our hubris will lead to tragedy

I was reflecting on this the other day, as I was noticing (again) how going on Twitter feels so toxic to me at the moment. Like, yes; let us now amplify our collective outrage. Or maybe, just maybe, we could NOT do that?

I realize this is the experience I’ve curated for myself over there, not so much an inherent feature of the platform. But platform features lend themselves to certain types of use and misuse, and I think Twitter does have to answer for some of that.

I don’t do Facebook, so I won’t speak for that. But I see a lot of anecdotal mention of awfulness.

So yes, good job, Tumblr. Good little unprofitable trash site. You became a space where people could manifest their humanity, and through whatever combination of clumsiness and intent you’ve managed to retain that to the end of 2020.

Nothing lasts forever. But it’s something to have made it this far.

Tags: good little unprofitable trash site.