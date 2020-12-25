« catonhottinroof: Ludwig Rösch (1865 -…

grimreapergirl:GREEN DRESSES IN FILM“I didn’t want to wear your…

grimreapergirl:

GREEN DRESSES IN FILM

“I didn’t want to wear your tacky green dress anyhow, stingy.”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638490547317882880.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 25th, 2020 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.