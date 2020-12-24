« So does Felix speak Swedish in Home For Christmas (as in, is his character supposed to be Swedish) or Norwegian? Norwegian with Swedish accent? :-D
they aren’t switching between swedish/norwegian, but felix is swedish and since his character is as well, he is speaking swedish, because swedish and norwegian is so similar that we understand each other 😃

Oh wow. That makes perfect sense now that you explain it. Also helpfully explained to me by you and @dontbesoevil in the replies to the original post:

It’s funny to me that I automatically assumed “linguistic boundary” automatically means “unintelligible to those not fluent.” I’m happy to realize that the boundaries between us are more permeable than that. Which, come to think of it, is one of the main messages of the show.

Thanks!

