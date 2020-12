Days Since Last Nemesis Walled Into Wine Cellar

poebodysnerfect:

I wanted to know if you’d join us for a reading of A Christmas Carol? Why on earth would you read that drivel when my dear friend Dickens’ finest work is clearly Bleak House? Why? Because it’s Christmas Eve! No, it’s not. Yes! It’s December 24th. Also, Bleak House hasn’t been written yet. A Cryptmas Carol

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638399505398677504.