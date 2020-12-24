localareamom:warm roomsI loved this. This is a holiday about togetherness, about warmth, about…

localareamom:

warm rooms I loved this.

This is a holiday about togetherness, about warmth, about abundance, which means that when the opposites of those, which to a greater or lesser degree haunt every life, rise up, they seem like unsolvable problems and great personal failures. But it’s Christmas, as my building manger disappears down my hallway with no promise that it is going to be warm again any time soon. In a time when everything is obligated to be more special— brighter, louder, happier, more loving, more together, more celebratory—anything outside of those glowing categories seems far worse than it otherwise would, highlighted by its contrast with expectation.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638399398220546048.

