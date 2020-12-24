« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching My phone’s camera didn’t know how to deal with the sun hitting that…

catonhottinroof: Ludwig Rösch (1865 -…

catonhottinroof:

Ludwig Rösch

(1865 – 1936) 

Voralpenlandschaft im Frühling

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638437701572526080.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 24th, 2020 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.