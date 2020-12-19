sparrowsriver:“All things are meltable, and replaceable. Not at…

« the-gotham-city: Edgar Allan Poe’s A Cryptmas Carol

“All things are meltable, and replaceable. Not at this moment, but soon enough, we are lambs and we are leaves, and we are stars, and the shining, mysterious pond water itself.”
Mary Oliver, Winter Hours

