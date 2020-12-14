« Find the RCKI!This isn’t my photo. I stole it, because I love it, from Howard Friedman, whose eBird…
I know right? I was this close to reporting it on eBird for “no bird visible.” »

You know what cracks me up?“All rights reserved.”Really. All of them? You reserved the right for me…

You know what cracks me up?

“All rights reserved.”

Really. All of them? You reserved the right for me to look at your photo and transport myself there in my mind? For me to turn it sideways and giggle because it looks like a hamburger? To lean over and interrupt my wife as she tries to do a NYT puzzle by asking her what she thinks?

Legal all you want.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/637550465978089472.

