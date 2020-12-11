st4ycla55y:sailingshots:teregetettszennyes:Ocean racing That’s a…
Ocean racing
That’s a wet one
Alex’s boat is so sick
So sad he left the Vendee :(
Submarine races
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/637258733393756160.
