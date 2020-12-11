prokopetz: pyromanicschizophrenic:randomslasher:dailymoviemusica…

prokopetz:

pyromanicschizophrenic: randomslasher: dailymoviemusicals: Moses Supposes Running into this on my dash was like running into an old friend Thats just what theater kids are like What I’ve always loved about this bit is a. this musical number comes completely out of nowhere, with no greater context than what this video captures; and b. the language instructor clearly can’t hear the music. He’s not from Musical Theatre Land. From his perspective, a couple of twinkle-toed weirdos just randomly decided to physically abuse him for three solid minutes. This isn’t reading anything that’s not intended into the scene – it’s literally the central gag.

Another thing I love here: once the music starts there are only 6 cuts in the whole number — and those are just for changing the camera setups. Otherwise it’s just long, glorious takes.

Love love love.

