vivienvalentino:

Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into months. And one not so very special day, I went to my typewriter,I sat down and I wrote our story. A story about a time. A story about a place. A story about the people. But above all things, a story about love. A love that will live forever. MOULIN ROUGE!

2001, dir. Baz Luhrmann

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636950420186710016.