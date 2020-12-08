a-solitary-sea-rover:Sheesh, if you thought the IMOCA 60s were fast, look at how Sodebo has gotten…
Sheesh, if you thought the IMOCA 60s were fast, look at how Sodebo has gotten to roughly the same area in 13 days when it’s taken them almost a month! Track the giant trimaran on its round-the-world voyage here.
I was bummed that Gitana 17 had to suspend their attempt after hitting something. Here’s hoping Sobedo can stay in one piece!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636919661021347840.
Tags: jules verne trophy.