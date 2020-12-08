a-solitary-sea-rover:Sheesh, if you thought the IMOCA 60s were fast, look at how Sodebo has gotten…

« wodneswynn: fnorazril:webkinzpossum: @wodneswynn Adorableness for you to enjoy. i love

Sheesh, if you thought the IMOCA 60s were fast, look at how Sodebo has gotten to roughly the same area in 13 days when it’s taken them almost a month! Track the giant trimaran on its round-the-world voyage here.

I was bummed that Gitana 17 had to suspend their attempt after hitting something. Here’s hoping Sobedo can stay in one piece!

