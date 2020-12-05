zenxbunnie:The universe doesn’t work on time It works on alignment 🌾
The universe doesn’t work on time
It works on alignment 🌾
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636697480013250560.
Disclaimer: See domain name.