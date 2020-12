destinationtoast:

tfw a bird COMMANDS you to do something and you obey

Well, it’s an accipiter. I struggle sometimes with Cooper’s Hawk vs. Sharp-shinned Hawk. This is one of those two. I’m not expert enough to be sure from this view, but if you forced me to pick one I’d choose Cooper’s Hawk.

Definitely an awesome bird either way.

Tags: birds, probably, coha.