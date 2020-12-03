ostdrossel: This morning, a Northern Flicker came to the bird…

« ameliajessica: viviansternwood: “There is but one married woman…

This morning, a Northern Flicker came to the bird bath. I think they are one of the most beautiful birds around here but they never come to my feeders – they prefer drilling the lawn for ants. So I was delighted to watch him. With his short woodpecker legs, he seemed to have some issues with the pebbles, but he still made it work. I hope he comes back. (The male can be distinguished from the female by his “mustache”. The female doesn’t have that.)

I like the young robin begging for food. Flicker: I am not your mother!

