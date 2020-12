ameliajessica:

viviansternwood: “There is but one married woman in all the world whom I can ever allow to invite what guests she pleases to Donwell.”

“Mrs Weston, I suppose?”

“No, Mrs Knightley. Until she is in being, I will manage such matters myself.” Emma. (2020); dir. Autumn de Wilde #and emma was like #MEEEEEEE (via @deuteragonism)

