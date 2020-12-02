« todaysbird:this is ashley the barn owl. ashley is melanistic, which means his body produces too much…

queerlynx:zampl:butchdadd:i keep seeing people say “why would you leave this in the tags” but the…

queerlynx:

zampl:

butchdadd:

i keep seeing people say “why would you leave this in the tags” but the alternative is to actually comment on someones post and i thought we all collectively decided that was a bad idea years ago

“why did you leave this in the tags” because it would be obnoxious otherwise

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636455949640581120.

Tags: so yeah, twice recently, a _very_ esteemed follower, has hoisted my tags into the body of their reblog, and it made my day.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 9:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.