queerlynx:zampl:butchdadd:i keep seeing people say “why would you leave this in the tags” but the…

i keep seeing people say “why would you leave this in the tags” but the alternative is to actually comment on someones post and i thought we all collectively decided that was a bad idea years ago
“why did you leave this in the tags” because it would be obnoxious otherwise
so yeah, twice recently, a _very_ esteemed follower, has hoisted my tags into the body of their reblog, and it made my day.