queerlynx:

zampl: butchdadd: i keep seeing people say “why would you leave this in the tags” but the alternative is to actually comment on someones post and i thought we all collectively decided that was a bad idea years ago “why did you leave this in the tags” because it would be obnoxious otherwise

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636455949640581120.

