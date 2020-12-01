« Jean le Cam on his rescue of Kevin Escoffier last night.
Kevin’s account of the sinking of PRB. It sounds like there was a catastrophic failure with the bow section bending up 90 degrees and the boat sinking really fast. He basically had time to send one text message and then grabbed his emergency bag and transferred to the liferaft.

I know some people are really into the design competition that you get with open classes. But I think the Volvo 65s showed the way forward for this kind of racing: Make the boats strong enough and depowered enough so they can survive, then let the competitors compete. It’s plenty exciting without the boats basically exploding out from under people.

It’s like with the ice limits for Southern Ocean routing. If you don’t have the limits, then competitors have to decide whether to run more risk to have a shot at winning, or be relatively safe but know they have no chance. So take that decision out of their hands. They have families.

