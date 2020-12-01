Jean le Cam on his rescue of Kevin Escoffier last night.
Jean le Cam on his rescue of Kevin Escoffier last night.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636323153579245568.
Tags: vendee globe, kevin escoffier, jean le cam.
Jean le Cam on his rescue of Kevin Escoffier last night.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636323153579245568.
Tags: vendee globe, kevin escoffier, jean le cam.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.