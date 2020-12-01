« Listen/purchase: Dead by SPC ECO Singing about the dark timesA…

jaynaneeya:Sarah Grace Hart as “herself” in various…

jaynaneeya:

Sarah Grace Hart as “herself” in various miscellaneous videos

Happy Birthday Sarah!!! Thank you for all of your hard work making wonderful projects, and for graciously tolerating and playing along with everyone’s #PoorEmily, Corn Sarah, and Li’l Baby Grace jokes. (At least, I think Li’l Baby Grace is a joke…) I hope you feel adequately loved and appreciated and far from forgotten, today and every day.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/636353994979164161.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 6:51 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.