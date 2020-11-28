« batmatt0072:If you want to go on a fun and festive hat journey, might I recommend the 2020 film Emma

woodnnatalie:

Natalie Wood posing with her portrait by Margaret Keane in 1964.

Photo by Peter Basch.

