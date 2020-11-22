« waytoocatty:nevermore…..

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635500857682690048.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, fun fact, sunrise, leadbetter beach, birders see more sunrises than the average person.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.