wahbegan:accursedsith: melthemagpie: lies: Favorite…

lies:
Favorite practical effects: The war rig vs. the berm
#SERIOUSLY#WORLD BUILDING#YOU ARE SO USED#TO your vehicle being ON FIRE that you have built something into it#to use the excessive sand of your environment#to make it NO LONGer on fire#oh my god (via whisperingkuiperbelt)
The fwoosh of the sand over the fire, the roar when the rig moves out of the sand like it’s a living beast, IS SO GOOD, I fucking love this movie
Fury Road is the Citizen Kane of dumb action movies
Citizen Kane wishes it was Fury Road. 🙂
