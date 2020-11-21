« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

wahbegan:accursedsith: melthemagpie: lies: Favorite…

wahbegan:

accursedsith:

melthemagpie:

lies:

Favorite practical effects: The war rig vs. the berm

#SERIOUSLY#WORLD BUILDING#YOU ARE SO USED#TO your vehicle being ON FIRE that you have built something into it#to use the excessive sand of your environment#to make it NO LONGer on fire#oh my god  (via whisperingkuiperbelt)

The fwoosh of the sand over the fire, the roar when the rig moves out of the sand like it’s a living beast, IS SO GOOD, I fucking love this movie

Fury Road is the Citizen Kane of dumb action movies

Citizen Kane wishes it was Fury Road. 🙂

