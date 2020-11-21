crypticasthemoon: I feel bad. I owed him ten dollars…
I feel bad. I owed him ten dollars…
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635410255953690624.
Tags: spoilers, the queen's gambit.
I feel bad. I owed him ten dollars…
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635410255953690624.
Tags: spoilers, the queen's gambit.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.