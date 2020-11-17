« mostlythemarsh:Planked Lichen

phantastrophe:Robbinsville, North Carolina…

phantastrophe:

Robbinsville, North Carolina | Photographer: Nathan Anderson

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635085624401149952.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.