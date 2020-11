genekellys:

Now what have I got left? Paris. Maybe that’s enough for some, but it isn’t for me anymore. Because the more beautiful everything is the more it’ll hurt without you. AN AMERICAN IN PARIS dir. Vincente Minnelli

Tags: american in PEARS, we still call it, b/c that’s what julia called it, when she was little.