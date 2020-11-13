« marianne-dashwood: Only the deepest love will persuade…

Tags: I grew up loving meter boats, b/c I learned to sail on a ten, and they’re just the coolest thing ever, plank on edge, pushing into the wind, turning its energy back on itself, I learned about all three of these types of boats, twelves and j’s and the ninety footers, and each time it amazed me more, it made me realize, progress is a myth, because some things have gone the other way, we’ve descended from an age of gods and heroes, and the boats got small.

