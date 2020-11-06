« It was actually listening to my partner-in-crime’s response that…
ecrivainsolitaire:MEXICO IS NOT SEPIA IN THE QUEEN’S GAMBITI repeatMEXICO IS NOT SEPIA IN THE… »

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634085223425032192.

Tags: the queen's gambit.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.