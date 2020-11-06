It was actually listening to my partner-in-crime’s response that caused me to think about it. We’d just finished the last episode and I was going on about how much I loved it, and she was like, “yeah, but… does it have to be so much about her relationship to the men in the story, and her being manipulated or helped by them? I’ve just seen that so many times.” And I realized oh, right. It is like that. And that led to me trying to imagine what it must be like to experience a lifetime of ingenue tropes as a woman, and how that might affect someone’s response to the non-ingenue-y things in this story, given that it does also have lots of lingering shots of Anya Taylor-Joy looking pouty and breathless.

I dunno. I’m not looking for a cookie. I can enjoy things that I realize are problematic, and I don’t want to bring my own baggage into something that others might prefer to enjoy without regard to whatever issues I have. For what it’s worth I’d be really interested in your (and others’) take on it, since I know you appreciate lots of things that I think the series does really well. I mean, I very much recommend it. It’s the best thing I’ve watched in a long time.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

