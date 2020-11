ecrivainsolitaire:

MEXICO IS NOT SEPIA IN THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT I repeat MEXICO IS NOT SEPIA IN THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT We did it! We finally got some normal ass colour mixing on a show! We’re officially not the third world anymore!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634085848922701824.

Tags: heh, the queen's gambit, mexico is not sepia.