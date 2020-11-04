Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633889002420895744.
Tags: fun fact, people who work the pointy end, are my favorite people on board.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.