« lies:School of Seven Bells – Music Takes Me Keep reading School…

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633889002420895744.

Tags: fun fact, people who work the pointy end, are my favorite people on board.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.