« Photo

roxymorondraws:If you haven’t already make sure you vote tomorrow!

roxymorondraws:

If you haven’t already make sure you vote tomorrow!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633736399898738688.

Tags: have I mentioned that I love them?, I do.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 8:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.