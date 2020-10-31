a-bright-ray-of-sunshine:Hope is real. Good things can happen. Good things will happen. It might…

« Listen/purchase: How Can I Be by SPC ECO

Hope is real. Good things can happen. Good things will happen. It might take a while, it might be soon, but they will happen.

Tags: 2359, i was listening to ashley ahearn, and she talked about hope as a devalued concept, she doesn't look for hope these days, she looks for courage, hope can be naive, but courage, the courage to keep fighting to make things better, even in the face of loss, that's something worth elevating, and I guess, paradoxically, sort of hopeful.

