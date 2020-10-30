« nonotimetoulouse: starryoak: tubofgoodthings: nonotimetoulous…

everdeen: You don’t have to forgive him, but we shouldn’t…

everdeen:

You dont have to forgive him, but we shouldnt forget him.

COCO (2017)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633413332546813952.

