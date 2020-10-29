« dndogs: time for tumblr’s incomprehensible ads but make it SEASONAL

nonotimetoulouse: starryoak: tubofgoodthings: nonotimetoulous…

nonotimetoulouse:

starryoak:

tubofgoodthings:

nonotimetoulouse:

It’s like every week something weird happens.

I can’t even begin to imagine how many episodes would be improved just by Picard giving a stumbling, awkward exposition of the episode’s plot to the crew

ALL episodes could be improved if we saw Picard’s awkward, stumbling exposition to the crew of what’s going on that episode. In fact, I really wanna see that.

“Attention crew, this is your captain speaking. You may notice my voice sounds different, and uh, long story short, I’m 12 again. Another transporter thing, we should really get that looked at. Anywhooo if a little blonde kid starts ordering you around, don’t ignore him, because it’s me. Ok. Bye.”

