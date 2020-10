“I stand upon some dreadful brink, and it is utterly dark in the abyss before my feet, but whether there is any light behind me I cannot tell. For I cannot turn yet. I wait for some stroke of doom.”

– Éowyn in The Return of the King, Book Six, Chapter V, “The Steward and the King”

