poebodysnerfect: What was your pen name? Currer Bell….

What was your pen name? Currer Bell. Androgynous, no? I quite liked it. I’d certainly allow a Currer Bell to escort me to the Vivian Nightingale Memorial Ball, if you know what I mean. And what were your sisters’ pen names? Anne was Acton Bell and Emily was Ellis. Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Chapter 10: Annabel Lee

