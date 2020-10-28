« localareamom:@lies I feel this bird should not be dead in the middle of the street in a Philly but…

poebodysnerfect: What was your pen name? Currer Bell….

poebodysnerfect:

What was your pen name? Currer Bell. Androgynous, no? I quite liked it. I’d certainly allow a Currer Bell to escort me to the Vivian Nightingale Memorial Ball, if you know what I mean. And what were your sisters’ pen names? Anne was Acton Bell and Emily was Ellis.

Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Chapter 10: Annabel Lee

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633269927962378240.

Tags: poeparty, and yet, the number of things that aren’t poeparty, continues to increase, we still have only one poeparty, I appreciate it all the more.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.