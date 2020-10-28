localareamom:

@lies I feel this bird should not be dead in the middle of the street in a Philly but I’m walking the dorky Hellhound, a skeleton holding a spider, an a unicorn on a scooter to drop a buy nothing something off. Any id?

That appears to be an American Woodcock, a bird I’ve never seen IRL. It’s Internet-famous for its smooth moves in various viral videos.

https://youtu.be/ne6nj9AgY7M

