lolliblog:

Yesterday afternoon, I was walking our dog Charlie with Sam,

my husband, and our daughter Hannah. We were rounding a corner onto our quiet

street when a massive gray pick-up truck barreled past. The driver yelled out

the window: “Trump! Trump! Trump!” while pumping his fist.

What an idiot, I

murmured to Sam and Hannah. Ugh.

Yes, a total jerk,

Sam muttered back.

Fuck Trump, and fuck

you! Hannah shouted, giving him the finger.

We did not teach Hannah to behave that way, and quite

simply, we could not have been more proud.