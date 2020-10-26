« Photo
fuckyeahenglisheccentrics: Jeremy Brett as Dracula in front of… »

Decorum

lolliblog:

Yesterday afternoon, I was walking our dog Charlie with Sam,
my husband, and our daughter Hannah. We were rounding a corner onto our quiet
street when a massive gray pick-up truck barreled past. The driver yelled out
the window: “Trump! Trump! Trump!” while pumping his fist.

What an idiot, I
murmured to Sam and Hannah. Ugh.

Yes, a total jerk,
Sam muttered back.

Fuck Trump, and fuck
you! Hannah shouted, giving him the finger.

We did not teach Hannah to behave that way, and quite
simply, we could not have been more proud.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/633047659667701760.

Tags: politics, closer....

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.