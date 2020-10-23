« hiimlesphotos:Seed Picker
utopians:David byrne was right. I am letting the days go by. It is the same as it ever was »

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/632810846821728256.

Tags: wayward guide, eek!, i forgot to watch this ep, fixing that now.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 3:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.