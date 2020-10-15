« movie-gifs: Miss Smith… Emma. (2020) dir. Autumn de Wilde

kylos:


Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?

POCAHONTAS (1995)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/632073272884953088.

