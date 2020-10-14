« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
s-u-w-i: Tom Bombadil and Goldberry finally somehow colored,… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/631975027232899072.

Tags: romero canyon, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, beware of... dog?.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 10:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.