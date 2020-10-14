47 that I identified to species. There was also a duck I saw in the distance without being able to identify it to species, and since I had no other ducks that one would count for 48 if you’re inclined to be generous.

I didn’t really pick the spot for maximum species count; if I’d wanted that I would have tried someplace closer to a good variety of habitat, especially wetlands. I was hoping to see a migrating Broad-winged Hawk, a rarity around here, and that spot is one of the best local places for seeing them. I didn’t have any Broad-wings during my Big Sit, but the very next day (last Sunday) I did see two of them just a short distance from there.

The “winner” in terms of local Big Sit bragging rights was Linus, a local birder from whom I learned about the event. He set up at a spot along the coast just west of Santa Barbara and had 72 species (!). Some years a Big Sit team in Los Osos (San Luis Obispo county, not far up the coast from here) has had more than 100 species — not bad for birding in a single day from within a 17-foot-diameter circle.

