« stephiramona:.

lesbiansummers: joanacchi: Is she trying to warn it or sink…

lesbiansummers:

joanacchi:

Is she trying to warn it or sink it? 

INSTAGRAM | SHOP 

Please, do not repost, but feel free to reblog!

[ID: colored digital artwork of a large mermaid with pale skin and blonde hair that fades to pink rising to eye level with a wooden ship with a somber expression. The ship is dwarfed by the mermaid’s head and her hair is curling through the water below the ship. The mermaid has a pale dorsal fin on her back, red hands and forearms, and a long red tail thats curled up in the wreckage of many other sunken ships far below the surface. end ID]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/631820371551780864.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.