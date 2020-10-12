lesbiansummers:

joanacchi: Is she trying to warn it or sink it? INSTAGRAM | SHOP Please, do not repost, but feel free to reblog! [ID: colored digital artwork of a large mermaid with pale skin and blonde hair that fades to pink rising to eye level with a wooden ship with a somber expression. The ship is dwarfed by the mermaid’s head and her hair is curling through the water below the ship. The mermaid has a pale dorsal fin on her back, red hands and forearms, and a long red tail thats curled up in the wreckage of many other sunken ships far below the surface. end ID]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/631820371551780864.