aish-rai: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am ordered by Miss Woodhouse…

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am ordered by Miss Woodhouse to say that she waives her right to know what you may be thinking of, and only requires something entertaining from each of you.
She demands either one thing very clever, or two things moderately clever, or three things very dull indeed. And she engages to laugh heartily at them all!”
Tags: i dunno, the bts stuff, about de wilde and hart bonding over always being, the tallest woman in the room, always being made to feel, they were taking up too much space, and how that informed hart's performance, it's something i think about.