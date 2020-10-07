« dailydoseofoutside:the potomac river

A while back, I was scrolling through Tumblr in the middle of the night…

foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:

A while back, I was scrolling through Tumblr in the middle of the night when I couldn’t sleep, had a job ad come up that I applied for then and there, totally convinced I wouldn’t hear back because it was so irrelevant. I started that job yesterday.

Cheers for being awesome again Tumblr.

Perhaps the first time a tumblr ad has been a force of good in the world. Praise be.

