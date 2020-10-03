« hi hi hi! How’s your trip to Arizona going? Which part of the state are you in? WHAT BIRDS ARE YOU SEEING (P.S. I accidentally unfollowed you in the sending of this ask but only because I am very excited to know and got overzealous with clicking)

Madera Canyon was at the top of my list from the reading I did before the trip. I just didn’t have…

Madera Canyon was at the top of my list from the reading I did before the trip. I just didn’t have time, and needed to be other places because other people in the group were doing different (non-birding) things. But next visit I’m going there for sure!

It was wild, and super fun, to be in birdy habitat where I didn’t know half the vocalizations I was hearing and every chip was a potential life bird.

