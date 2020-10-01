hi hi hi! How’s your trip to Arizona going? Which part of the state are you in? WHAT BIRDS ARE YOU SEEING (P.S. I accidentally unfollowed you in the sending of this ask but only because I am very excited to know and got overzealous with clicking)

I’ve been visiting family in Benson, and combining it with my first real outside-of-California birdwatching experience since I started using eBird in 2004. On day one I birded briefly at Saguaro National Park as the sun was setting. New-to-me birds:

Pyrrhuluxia

Curve-billed Thrasher

Gila Woodpecker

Black Vulture*

On day two I birded my way up Mount Lemmon outside Tucson, starting in the Sonoran desert and hitting every plant community all the way up to the mixed coniferous forest. New-to-me birds:

Verdin*

Canyon Towhee

Abert’s Towhee

Bridled Titmouse

Yellow-eyed Junco

Mexican Jay

Olive Warbler

Greater Pewee

On day three (today) I started off trying to see a continuing Rufous-capped Warbler at Guindani Canyon not far from Benson, but I started kind of late which meant I both missed finding the warbler and did more hiking in the hot sun than was wise. That wiped me out for my intended later-in-the-day outing to Patagonia Lake and vicinity, where I only birded casually. New-to-me birds:

Northern Cardinal*

Black-tailed Gnatcatcher

Hepatic Tanager

Starred birds are ones I’ve seen before in my pre-eBird days, so they’re only new to my eBird list. The rest have all been legit lifers.

I’m heading home tomorrow and won’t have time to do much Arizona birding on the drive home, so I’m not sure I’ll get any more on this trip. I totally missed all the great hummingbirds!

But I saw lots of cool birds, and really enjoyed the experience of being surrounded by birds I didn’t know. Here’s a cute little Gray Flycatcher I saw on my way up Mount Lemmon:

