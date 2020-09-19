« lies: Inspired by the sight of Bowie’s producer/engineer Tony…

waitingfortheweek:

waitingfortheweek:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629698858417520640.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.