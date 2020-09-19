Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/629736616732327936.
Tags: the juxtaposition of the self-tailing winches, and half-inch dacron lines, w/ all the very Old School bits, is extremely cool.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.